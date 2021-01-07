Aldergrove Star files

Aldergrove’s Acts of Kindness starts free produce depot

Residents in need can drop by 23589 Old Yale Road Mondays and Wednesdays for fresh veggies

Aldergrove charitable organization Acts of Kindness (AOK) is offering a free fresh produce depot for residents in need.

People can come to the Kindness Hub, located at 23589 Old Yale Road, on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anderline Bredy, AOK project coordinator, asked users to please note that the produce depot is a free service for the community by the community and people can come on one of the days, but not both.

Bredy’s suggestion for a smooth visit and transaction includes people to wear a mask, sanitize at the door, greet AOK greeters, provide name and number, point to produce and then receive it so the process is touchless.

“Our menu varies each week according to community donations from farms, groceries, and other Kindness partners,” Bredy explained. “We are 100 per cent locally sourced and community supported.”

READ MORE: Acts of Kindness volunteers fix windows and sidings for family in need

AOK has been a charitable fixture in the community since 1996, having facilitated numerous family support and single mom programs such as the Extreme Home Repair, which transforms the home of someone facing difficult times.

The Single Mom’s Oil Change is a service offered twice a year where volunteers provide a free oil change for single parents who have children at home – often working on an average of 60 vehicles each afternoon.

Food and clothing donations have also been primary programs that AOK offers during different outlets throughout the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many annual events, but people are encouraged to visit www.actsofkindness.ca to see what’s on and how they can get involved.

Most Read