An Aldergrove-themed chalk drawing could land a local family a free bouncy castle

Victoria Mejia is hosting a contest she hopes will gets kids outside and raise community spirit

Victoria Mejia, an Aldergrove real estate agent with Royal LePage – Wolstencroft, wanted to do something to raise community spirit with all of the COVID restrictions still in place.

“I created a contest to help get the kids outside and to spread the love of our Aldergrove community,” Mejia told The Star.

A mother of two, she has found that it’s been tough creating fun during pandemic restrictions.

“I recently wrote a COVID-19 family survival guide with recommendations on what to do around the Fraser Valley,” she said, which inspired her to take action and do more to bring families together.

The contest consists of families creating one word to represent why they love living in Aldergrove and they are to write it with chalk and create a drawing around the word on their driveway or street for the neighbours to see it.

The former teacher said she was raised to better her community and focus on positives.

“I thought it would be inspiring to bring cheer back into the community because people are dealing with so much,” she explained, hoping for chalk-covered neighbourhoods popping up through June.

The winner will get a bouncy castle – an item Mejia said will be a source of joy for their backyard.

“Let’s get the kids outside and create some positive community spirit in our neighbourhood,” Mejia added.

The display of the one word should be surrounded by drawings that represent this word.

Enter the photo of the word with the picture drawn below to soldbyvictoria.com/contest.

Contest entry ends June 25 at noon.

“Have fun, get outside, spread the Aldergrove spirit and good luck,” Mejia said.

The contest is only open to residents of Aldergrove.

