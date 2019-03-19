Mary Twemlow has been coming to Coghlin community hall in Aldergrove since she was 13. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Celebrating Irish culture at Aldergrove’s Coghlan hall

Community hub was built 99 years ago

Mary Twemlow began coming to Coghlan community hall in Aldergrove when she was 13, back in the 1940s.

“It was the gathering place for all the kids,” Twemlow said Sunday, as she waited for the Saint Patrick’s Day Céilí festivities to get underway.

“Every Wednesday night, everyone would go to the dance. The whole community would be down there.”

Twemlow said the event was funded by the Pro-Rec program, a community sport and recreation initiative provided by the provincial government. Created during the Great Depression, the program offered free classes in calisthenics, team sports, track and field events, dancing, and other recreational activities.

Coghlan Hall was perfect for dancing, with a sprung floor of wood over horsehair, just like the legendary Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, with the same springy feel that dancers love.

Twemlow, who lived just down the road from the hall, didn’t know how to dance when she started going to the community hall. But as it happened, a slightly older teen, named Bill Twemlow, did.

“That’s where I met my husband,” she smiled.

READ MORE: St. Patrick’s Day Céilí to help preserve Coghlan Hall

On Sunday, there was traditional Irish dancing, courtesy of the Maple Ridge-based Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy, a piper, and traditional tunes, performed by guitarist Shawn McKee.

Céilí organizer Bob Long, who is also a Langley Township councillor, said proceeds from the sold-out Céilí (about $1,000) will go to the Coghlan Hall Society, to help preserve the hall.

The community hall at 6795 256 St. in Langley was built in 1920.

It has added a few modern conveniences over the years, like a downstairs kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerators, but the most recent additions actually made it look like it built even earlier.

A movie crew wanted to make the hall look even older than it is for the western comedy Gunless, so they built a wall at one end to conceal the modern entrance and they covered over metal ceiling support beams to make them look like square-cut timbers for the film.

Set builders offered to remove the additions. But, Aldergrove Festival Days Society vice-president Mike Robinson explained, the volunteers who manage the hall liked the look so much, they asked the movie set builders to leave their additions.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Cocghlan community hall just turned 99 years old. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Maple Ridge-based Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy celebrated St. Patricks Day with an Irish dance at Coghlan hall. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Langley In Focus: Students and seniors working hard

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver in finals of new minor midget hockey league

Team of mostly Langley players will have a new look in the second season

Celebrating Irish culture at Aldergrove’s Coghlan hall

Community hub was built 99 years ago

Trappers on brink of elimination after third loss

“We’ve got to play desperate hockey’ coach of Langley hockey team says

Langley author recounts service in the French Foreign Legion

Langley’s Joel Struthers aims to educate the public on what service looks like in the Legion.

Arrest in alleged parking lot assault at LMH

Langley RCMP investigating daylight incident

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

Teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Most Read