St. Patrick’s Day Céilí to help preserve Coghlan Hall

Entertainment to include Shawn McKee music and a dance by the Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy.

Mike Robinson, a Coghlan Hall committee member and Aldergrove Festival Days Society vice president, tests out the hall’s piano in preparation for the event. (Brit Gardner photo)

“What is 99 years old and goes green every March 17th?” Mike Robinson, Aldergrove Festival Days Society vice president, questioned locals in a press release Friday.

“The answer is Coghlan Hall, one of Greater Langley’s historical treasures. It is going green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish Céilí,” Robinson explained.

Adergrove Festival Days Society will host a St. Patrick’s Day Céilí this year on March 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Coghlan Hall.

The community hall — first built in 1920 and located at 6795 256 St. in Langley— has had a number of upgrades over the years.

The most recent upgrade to its interior was enacted by construction crews to create an authentic 1880’s hall for the movie Gunless, said Robinson.

The hall committee liked the changes so much they asked the movie producers to leave them in place.

RELATED: Céilí at Coughlan Hall for St. Patrick’s Day

Céilí organizer Bob Long, who is also a Langley Township councillor, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

“It’s a fundraiser to help preserve the Hall so we’re looking forward to seeing all 100 tickets sold,” Long said.

Entertainment for the night will include the music of Shawn McKee, drummers, pipers and a special dance performance by the Maple Ridge-based Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy.

“Don’t forget you get Irish stew as well — and it’s all for only $12. That’s an amazing deal,” councillor Long emphasized.

The historic hall is rented out for public and private events in the community, as well as for film shoots by an offshoot committee of the Aldergrove Fair and Festival Days Society.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place Sunday, March 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in seeing the hall decked out for the occasion can call 604-671-8948 or Email irish@ee4.net to book tickets.

Proceeds from the Céilí will go to the Coghlan Hall Society, in an effort to preserve the hall.