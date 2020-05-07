Co-op seeks to recognize and reward Langley residents going ‘above and beyond’ to help during pandemic

Nominations for Good Samaritans to receive $100 Otter Co-op gift cards open until May 19

Otter Co-op is asking for Langley’s help in recognizing someone from the community who has gone “above and beyond” to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The locally-owned cooperative wants to help them in return, by giving a $100 Co-op gift card.

“We want to help say thank you to somebody making your life a little easier,” Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson said about the new Co-op Helps initiative.

“This could be anyone, from a front line worker to someone down the street delivering baking to their neighbours.”

The Co-op will choose community-minded persons, out of those nominated, to receive one of 1,250 gift cards in Western Canada.

The community is stronger because of the contributions people are making throughout this pandemic, Nicholson emphasized.

Nominations can be made online until Tuesday, May 19, by visiting wecare.crs.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op puts $6.6-million back into their member’s wallets

Otter Co-op is known for providing support to the communities its employees serve.

Not only now, during the pandemic, providing critical food and supplies as essential employees on the front lines.

But by having donated over $250,000 in 2019 to various non-profit organizations, sports teams, and events in its communities.

Not only that, the retail cooperative has given $5,000 each year to Langley School District Foundation’s Food for Thought program – which has proven vital for families in the district struggling to keep food on their children’s plates.

Co-op has also donated N95 masks to local front line health workers and supported Langley food banks with regular donations during this time, Nicholson added.

“We continue our efforts to serve our Co-op members and customers, while also supporting initiatives that benefit our community throughout this challenge.”

AldergroveCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Just Posted

Langley mayors prepare to ‘safely open up’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. officials announced a four-phase restart plan Wednesday

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

Advocacy group calls for car-free one-way in Langley City

Another proposal is car-free nights in the summer for outdoor dining

Langley film industry charts path back to post-COVID production

Local sound stages, production companies, and government will work on creating safe film sets

Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

The house wasn’t properly secured when the fire took place, Township alleges

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Most Read