Co-op seeks to recognize and reward Langley residents going ‘above and beyond’ to help during pandemic

Nominations for Good Samaritans to receive $100 Otter Co-op gift cards open until May 19

Otter Co-op is asking for Langley’s help in recognizing someone from the community who has gone “above and beyond” to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The locally-owned cooperative wants to help them in return, by giving a $100 Co-op gift card.

“We want to help say thank you to somebody making your life a little easier,” Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson said about the new Co-op Helps initiative.

“This could be anyone, from a front line worker to someone down the street delivering baking to their neighbours.”

The Co-op will choose community-minded persons, out of those nominated, to receive one of 1,250 gift cards in Western Canada.

The community is stronger because of the contributions people are making throughout this pandemic, Nicholson emphasized.

Nominations can be made online until Tuesday, May 19, by visiting wecare.crs.

Otter Co-op is known for providing support to the communities its employees serve.

Not only now, during the pandemic, providing critical food and supplies as essential employees on the front lines.

But by having donated over $250,000 in 2019 to various non-profit organizations, sports teams, and events in its communities.

Not only that, the retail cooperative has given $5,000 each year to Langley School District Foundation’s Food for Thought program – which has proven vital for families in the district struggling to keep food on their children’s plates.

Co-op has also donated N95 masks to local front line health workers and supported Langley food banks with regular donations during this time, Nicholson added.

“We continue our efforts to serve our Co-op members and customers, while also supporting initiatives that benefit our community throughout this challenge.”

AldergroveCoronavirus