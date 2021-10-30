Community invited to a spooky walk through Fort Langley

Grave Tales is on from now until Nov. 7.

Aman Johal, a Grave Tales storyteller, leading a group around during the spooky walk in 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

A spooky story walk is in Fort Langley every weekend until Nov. 7.

During the month of October and into November, for more than 13 years Fort Langley has hosted the Grave Tales event.

Grave Tales Walking Tours take people through the village of Fort Langley, cemeteries and the historic trading post, telling, both true and fake, spooky stories of Hudson’s Bay Company workers who have lingering spirits.

Aman Johal, storyteller said, he’s been guiding Grave Tales for many years.

“Storytelling is my passion, and leading a group of people through cemeteries and historic spots in the middle of the night while sharing tales of Fort Langley’s past really gets me excited,” said Johal

From now to Nov. 7, the Fort is offering multiple walks Friday to Sunday.

This event is for people aged 18 and more.

For young, brave souls, Grave Tales is hosting a youth edition during the 6 p.m. time slots, for people aged 17 and younger. People attending the youth edition must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Regular time slots are 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. and can be booked over the phone at 604-513-4824.

The event this year, has been a big success, as people leave reviews such as “We had an incredible time” and “Amazing tours and amazing leader.”

There are still a couple tickets left for Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.

There are a maximum of 10 people per walk for COVID safety, People must wear masks and social distance during the walk.

