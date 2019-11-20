Craft sales spark Christmas spirit in Aldergrove

Craftmakers of all ages participated in the Legion and Parkside Elementary’s annual fairs

Parkside students and cousins Zoey and Kaytlynn, handmade gnome ornaments with hats made out of a scarf and white fake fur as beards. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Christmas spirit was sprinkled all over Aldergrove this weekend with two very special holiday markets.

It all began bright and early on Saturday, when several dedicated Parkside Elementary students set up tables full of crafty Christmas creations inside of the school.

Grade 1 student Adrianna, and her older sister, Addision, – who attends Betty Gilbert Middle School – sold popcorn, stickers, and chocolate bark coloured with cotton candy pink and blue sugar swirls to match their TY Beanie Baby unicorns.

Other Parkside students like, cousins Zoey and Kaytlynn, handmade tree ornaments.

They constructed little gnome heads with hats made out of a scarf and white fake fur as a beard, plus a round beige bead for a nose.

They sold each for $3, and strung them up on stands. They also made trees out of buttons stacked on top of each other, and blocks of painted wood with snowmen, reindeer, and the Grinch’s facepainted onto them with other fun accessories.

Grade 3 student and return seller Blaize wore a Mrs. Claus sweater while she sold her wares to passersby.

It was the budding young entrepreneur’s third year participating in the Christmas craft fair.

This year, she sold homemade dog treats, fresh-picked kiwis, her grandmother’s cookies, and elaborately decorated sugar cookies of her own doing.

“Every year the school offers free tables for students,” said Blaize’s mom. Other vendors purchased their tables for $25.

A group of Grade 5 boys from the school combined their baking efforts to create an entire bake shop – with the help from their parents, of course.

They sold sugary sweet cake pops, muffins, cupcakes, and brownies, to name a few.

The mother of one of the bakers, Brandy Rogers, said her son, Carson, took time out of his weekend to raise funds with his friends for their class’ legacy gift.

“Every year the Grade 5 class leaves a legacy gift here. One year, my daughter’s class left a projector screen” in the gym, said Rogers. Another bought a bench for the playground.

This year, the Grade 5s hope to pool their earnings from this year’s fundraisers to improve the school with their own special gift.

Later on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch #265 ladies auxiliary welcomed 26 vendors from throughout the Lower Mainland to their annual Christmas market.

It was the third year the group held the event to fundraise for their charity work in the community – which includes the veteran’s Poppy Fund and other initiatives.

The Aldergrove legion ladies auxiliary is made up of 58 members who range in age from 20 to 94, president Barb Burkett said.

A part of the profits made from table rentals at the market will also go towards Christmas hampers the group will craft and hand out to local families in need this holiday season.

“So nobody is left hungry,” Burkett said.

Barb Clease, Fraser Valley auxiliary zone commander, decorated the legion hall with Christmas banners and decor for the fair – which included makeup, crafts, knitting, and clothing accessories on sale Sunday.

Auxiliary vice-president Karen Grabinsky stationed herself behind the kitchen counter, and served chilli, sandwiches, hot chocolate, coffee, and other refreshments.

Grabinsky said that many auxiliary women spend a lot of their time volunteering at events; cooking and hosting fundraisers.

“I don’t know when some of them ever sleep,” Grabinsky chuckled.

“These ladies are amazing. They’re so friendly, and you don’t find that in some organizations,” she added.

“Helping people makes us feel good. There is so much else done for the community here,” Grabinsky finished.

