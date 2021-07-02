Donation collection for displaced Lytton residents happening outside Aldergrove FreshCo

People can bring toiletries, pet food, and other items to black trailer until 5 p.m.

A team of volunteers outside of FreshCo in Aldergrove are collecting donations for the displaced wildfire victims of Lytton. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove residents have banded together to helped the displaced residents of Lytton after a wildfire tore through the town on June 30.

Rob Thiessen is leading the charge with a black trailer parked outside of FreshCo – 27566 Fraser Hwy.

Thiessen started collecting first thing Thursday morning and began again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

He’ll be there until 5 p.m. today, collecting everything from pet food to toiletries and clean bedding – anything in good condition that people can spare.

He’ll be hauling what’s collected to evacuation centres in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Jodi Mangat will be holding a collection at her home, 26719 24th Ave In Aldergrove next week.

She’s waiting to get word on what is most needed before she’ll start the donation drop off.

AldergrovefundraiserLytton