Donation collection for displaced Lytton residents happening outside Aldergrove FreshCo

Aldergrove residents have banded together to helped the displaced residents of Lytton after a wildfire tore through the town on June 30.
Rob Thiessen is leading the charge with a black trailer parked outside of FreshCo – 27566 Fraser Hwy.
Thiessen started collecting first thing Thursday morning and began again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
He’ll be there until 5 p.m. today, collecting everything from pet food to toiletries and clean bedding – anything in good condition that people can spare.
He’ll be hauling what’s collected to evacuation centres in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Jodi Mangat will be holding a collection at her home, 26719 24th Ave In Aldergrove next week.
She’s waiting to get word on what is most needed before she’ll start the donation drop off.
