Fred Dams Aldergrove Shell Service station in 1952. (Special to The Star)

Fred Dams Aldergrove Shell Service station in 1952. (Special to The Star)

Fifty year journey of Aldergrove Shell Service station chronicled by museum

Alder Grove Heritage Society shares daily posts of local history on their Facebook page

Fred Dams started an automotive business known as Aldergrove Shell Service in 1952; s gas station located on the east side of town across from the Elks’ Hall. There, he specialized in repair work and was assisted by his son, David, and Charlie Milward.

His story is just one of the many that Tami Quiring of the Alder Grove Heritage Society profiles and shares on the organization’s Facebook page.

Quiring recently shared that the station became a popular spot for the young men as Fred allowed them to use his tools and facilities to fix up their old jalopies.

The station was later demolished and replaced by an office block.

In 1967, Fred and his son Gordon built a modern station on the south side of Fraser Highway on the west end of Aldergrove.

The new station had larger up-to-date servicing facilities with expanded operations for car and travel trailer sales.

READ MORE: Aldergrove General Store wins initiative program by keeping storefront clean

When Fred retired in 1971, Gordon took over the business.

In 1974, Gordon operated Aldergrove Services in conjunction with opening his first Ford Dealership in Surrey. After Aldergrove Services was sold, it was operated by Mohawk for many years.

In 1998 the building was demolished and replaced with a strip mall, where Midas and Dairy Queen are currently located.

People can find Aldergrove anecdotes, historical photos, and records posted daily at www.facebook.com/AlderGroveHeritageSociety.

While COVID-19 has still shuttered the Aldergrove Telephone Museum to the public and paused any community events, the heritage society looks forward to connecting with Aldergrove later in 2021.

The museum is located at 3190 271 St.

If anyone has photos or collections to donate, they can visit www.aldergroveheritage.ca to get in touch.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove

Previous story
Aldergrove Fair opens entry for photo contest

Just Posted

Norma Morosan (left), wife of artist Vojislav Morosan has donated her late husband’s painting – ‘Anglican Church’ – to St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley. The donation was accepted by Rev. Kelly Duncan. (Roy Cline/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Painting donated to Fort Langley church that inspired it 20 years ago

Artist Vojislav Morosan passed away in 2008

Fred Dams Aldergrove Shell Service station in 1952. (Special to The Star)
Fifty year journey of Aldergrove Shell Service station chronicled by museum

Alder Grove Heritage Society shares daily posts of local history on their Facebook page

Aldergrove Fair Days mascot Aldy. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Fair opens entry for photo contest

Three age groups of amateur photographers are invited to enter up to 10 photos until Aug. 15

Let the Langley Advance Times know about upcoming local community events. (Black Press Media file photo)
COM CAL: Langley seniors shredding it and support group meets virtually

Details on upcoming local events.

Firefighters examine the damaged helicopter at the Langley Regional Airport on Thursday, May 20. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
No major investigation planned into Langley helicopter crash

TSB unlikely to launch full probe of hard landing

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Most Read