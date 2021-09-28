Fort Langley’s beer festival making a comeback

Fort Langley Fall Beer and Food Festival will take place Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Langley Fall Beer and Food Festival is returning on Saturday, after a year and a half of event, festival, and concert cancellations.

Due to COVID-19, May 18, 2019 was the last time the Fall Beer and Food Festival took place, a function run by Red Door Events along side Trading Post Brewery.

This time out, the event is being held on Oct. 2 at Fort Langley Park, at 9089 Nash St., from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Fort Langley Park typically holds up to 4,000 people. But, for this year’s festival, there is a 50-per-cent capacity limit, which translates to a limit of 1,600 guests. So the event, organizers say is already sold out heading into the weekend.

Vaccine passports will not be required to enter, and masks are not mandatory but they are encouraged in line ups when social distancing isn’t possible, said the president of Trading Post Brewery, Paul Verhoeff.

“Beer and food are two things that Lance and I love. The other thing we enjoy is bringing the community together,” Verhoeff elaborated.

There will be live music from The Big Coast, Raincity, and Kentucky Eileen Band, along with food trucks and vendors, including Big Red’s Poutine, The Plant Butcher, Trading Post Brewing, and a few others.

The festival will also have more than 30 craft breweries, ciders, and wineries for tasting and drinks.

Tickets for the event are now sold out but Tourism Langley is giving away two tickets. Visit @tourismlangley on Instagram, like the giveaway post, follow @fortlangleybeerfestival and @tourismlangley, tag some friends and be entered to win the tickets.

Parking is free around the park but spots are limited, carpooling is recommended, there is also paid parking located at the shopping plaza.

