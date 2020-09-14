Langley Animal Protection Society are trying to raise funds for two dogs, Battie and Cookie; they need dental surgeries to fix their teeth. (Drew Harkness/Special to the Star)

German Shepherds with ground down teeth in need of funds for corrective surgery

Langley Animal Protection Society found the dogs, Cookie and Battie, with inexplicable deformity

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is looking for help to care for two dogs, Battie and Cookie, who are in need of expensive dental surgeries to correct an unusual condition with their teeth.

Drew Harkness, communications coordinator with LAPS earlier this year, animal control officers received a call about a German Shepherd wandering the streets of Langley all alone and clearly starving.

After discovering his microchip information lead to a dead end, the LAPS team named the dog Fruit Bat – affectionately shortened to Battie – due to his likeness to the winged creatures.

“When he first arrived at the shelter, Battie was severely emaciated and generally in very poor condition. Besides being painfully thin, this poor guy, though he appeared to be quite a young dog, had absolutely no teeth,” Harkness explained.

She added that the dog has made incredible progress, but just a few weeks ago, a very similar looking dog was brought to LAPS after the animal found wandering alone and lost on a busy roadway.

“This handsome shepherd, now known as Cookie, had a much better body weight than Battie,” Harkness explained. “However, his teeth were also worn to nothing.”

Harkness believes Cookie and Battie are related in some way.

READ MORE: Langley Field Naturalists invite guests for virtual trip to Camosun Bog

“Their dental abnormality has puzzled our vets,” she said. “What happened to these dogs before they found their way to LAPS is a mystery we may never know the answer to.”

Because their teeth are so badly worn, their pulp cavities are exposed – leaving their mouths susceptible to painful infections.

In order to ensure these two can be adopted and live free of dental pain, both dogs are going to require extensive dental procedures.

“Even with the help of our generous veterinary community, the dental procedures for both dogs is likely going to top $7,000,” Harkness explained. “We are determined to make sure both Cookie and Battie get the surgeries so they can be pain-free.”

So far, $3,500 out of a $7,000 goal has been raised.

To donate towards Battie and Cookie’s surgery, people can visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/2513.

Harkness also asked if any has any information on the dogs to contact LAPS at at 604-857-5055.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Aldergrove

Langley seniors home creates colourful butterflies for fundraiser public can support

Most Read