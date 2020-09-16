Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hosting their Dreams Do Come True gala on Sept. 26, with ticket sales for the virtual event ending on Sept. 20.
The non-profit, which aims to shelter and care for stray animals, cancelled their in-person fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions, and is instead hosting what they’re calling a “Gala in a Box.”
For a donation, attendees with receive a box that contains a three-course meal kit for two prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn.
In addition, each box will also contain a wine pairing handpicked by KIS Consulting.
The ingredients for the meal will be a combination of fresh local components and pre-cooked elements with both meat and vegetarian options.
READ MORE: German Shepherds with ground down teeth in need of funds for corrective surgery
In addition to the meal, dozens of auction items can be bid on at https://e.givesmart.com/events , which range from jewelry to a five night stay at Sun Peaks – money raised will go towards helping fund animal care.
Organizers are hoping to raise $70,000, and will broadcast speeches, stories, and accomplishments via the LAPS Youtube channel on gala night.
People can purchase their box at https://e.givesmart.com/events.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________