Langley Animal Protection Society hosts their Dreams Do Come True virtual gala on Sept. 26. (LAPS/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Dreams Do Come True fundraiser goes virtual on Sept. 26, with online auction items up for bid

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hosting their Dreams Do Come True gala on Sept. 26, with ticket sales for the virtual event ending on Sept. 20.

The non-profit, which aims to shelter and care for stray animals, cancelled their in-person fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions, and is instead hosting what they’re calling a “Gala in a Box.”

For a donation, attendees with receive a box that contains a three-course meal kit for two prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn.

In addition, each box will also contain a wine pairing handpicked by KIS Consulting.

The ingredients for the meal will be a combination of fresh local components and pre-cooked elements with both meat and vegetarian options.

READ MORE: German Shepherds with ground down teeth in need of funds for corrective surgery

In addition to the meal, dozens of auction items can be bid on at https://e.givesmart.com/events , which range from jewelry to a five night stay at Sun Peaks – money raised will go towards helping fund animal care.

Organizers are hoping to raise $70,000, and will broadcast speeches, stories, and accomplishments via the LAPS Youtube channel on gala night.

People can purchase their box at https://e.givesmart.com/events.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergroveanimal welfareLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Langley heads back to class

Just Posted

Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Dreams Do Come True fundraiser goes virtual on Sept. 26, with online auction items up for bid

‘There’s been no silver lining in border closures’

Aldergrove resident Georgene VanDelft recounts summer of separation and COVID frustrations

Discounter plans soft opening for Langley outlet

McFrugal’s Outlet had hoped for an Aug. 31 opening but it it now expected to be mid to late September

Crash leaves nearly 1,300 customers without power in Langley, northbound 200th Street blocked

BC Hydro crews estimate to have power restore by 10 a.m.

Salishan Place centre moves one step closer

Township council approves amendments to height and parking requirements

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital

Fraser Health says two patients in a single unit at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Blaine Inn owner challenging human-smuggling charges

Robert Boule alleging immigration act infringes on Charter rights: Public Prosecution Service

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Most Read