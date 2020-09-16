Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Dreams Do Come True fundraiser goes virtual on Sept. 26, with online auction items up for bid

Langley Animal Protection Society hosts their Dreams Do Come True virtual gala on Sept. 26. (LAPS/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is hosting their Dreams Do Come True gala on Sept. 26, with ticket sales for the virtual event ending on Sept. 20.

The non-profit, which aims to shelter and care for stray animals, cancelled their in-person fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions, and is instead hosting what they’re calling a “Gala in a Box.”

For a donation, attendees with receive a box that contains a three-course meal kit for two prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn.

In addition, each box will also contain a wine pairing handpicked by KIS Consulting.

The ingredients for the meal will be a combination of fresh local components and pre-cooked elements with both meat and vegetarian options.

In addition to the meal, dozens of auction items can be bid on at https://e.givesmart.com/events , which range from jewelry to a five night stay at Sun Peaks – money raised will go towards helping fund animal care.

Organizers are hoping to raise $70,000, and will broadcast speeches, stories, and accomplishments via the LAPS Youtube channel on gala night.

People can purchase their box at https://e.givesmart.com/events.

