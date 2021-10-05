Langley community invited to prevent household dangers by disposing hazardous waste

Disposing of hazardous waste can prevent a fire or explosion in houses

Many household hazardous waste items that are not disposed of correctly can catch fire or explode under certain cicumstances which, is why it is important for people to take care of these items, to prevent a house fire.

Residents of the Township and City are being given the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste and recyclable items that are not accepted in curbside pickup.

People can bring their hazardous waste to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 at George Preston Recreation Centre located at 20699 42nd Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both day.

Most items found in a home are usually easy to dispose or recycle, but some hazardous waste items require more care.

These types of hazardous waste include, paint, paint thinners, light bulbs, batteries and electronics. People can also drop-off items such as thermometers, smoke detectors and small appliances for recycling.

Township solid waste coordinator Debbie Fleming said even products people use everyday can require special disposal.

“Household items such as pesticides and vehicle fluids can be dangerous if tossed in the garbage, burned, buried, or dumped down the drain. The Household Hazardous Waste event is the perfect time to conveniently dispose these types of items,” said Fleming.

The event is drop-off only and free of charge for Langley residents with proof of residency.

People wanting to drop-off their hazardous waste, must wear a mask for their entire visit and always remain in their vehicles with the windows up, unless they are talking to staff.

The staff will unload the items, but items will only be accepted from truck beds, vehicle trunks and hatchbacks. Items will not be accepted through windows, nor from the middle of the vehicle or front seat.

If an item is leaking, staff with not accept it, as it can be dangerous if it is mixed with other materials.

People are cautioned to only bring items that are fit for disposable or recycling. Boxes, totes and Rubbermaid bins or baskets, that people often want back, will not be returned.

The staff will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the Langley food bank.

Langley CityLangley Townshipwaste disposal