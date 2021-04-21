Brendan Martin is on a hunger strike to raise awareness of fighter jets being purchased by the Canadian government. (Special to Black Press Media/Canadian Press)

Brendan Martin is on a hunger strike to raise awareness of fighter jets being purchased by the Canadian government. (Special to Black Press Media/Canadian Press)

Langley physician on two-week hunger strike to protest Canadian fighter jet purchase

No Fighter Jets Coalition member Dr. Brendan Martin last ate on April 10

Dr. Brendan Martin, a 70-year-old family physician in Langley, is refusing food in a fight against the Trudeau government’s plan to buy 88 new fighter jets for $19 billion.

Together with Vanessa Lanteigne, coordinator at Canadian Voice of Women for Peace in Toronto, the pair began their fast on April 10.

Public vigils and online candlelight ceremonies were held coast to coast that day to object to the defence procurement.

Martin explained that his motives for the hunger strike was due to his belief that the federal government should not invest in fighter jets but instead invest in tackling the climate emergency, ending homelessness, and providing safe drinking water for First Nations communities.

He told the Aldergrove Star that it was “a bit touchy” starting out and that the first week was the hardest, but now he’s getting better at it.

“I’ve never taken this amount of time off of work before and thought to use it to make a difference,” he explained. “I’ve been lying down a lot to conserve energy, but I’m still able to do the odd task.”

The fast was organized by the “No Fighter Jets Coalition,” which is comprised of peace, justice, and faith groups across Canada.

Organizers do not want the government to buy any new fighter jets given that they are unnecessary, harm people, and exacerbate the climate crisis.

“Most people are unaware this is happening and if our government purchases the fighter jets, I see it only as a declaration of war,” Martin noted.

The coalition has also released an Open Letter to Pope Francis to seek his spiritual support for their campaign and fasters.

READ MORE: Langley demonstration Saturday to protest against fighter jet funding cancelled

In his Easter address this year, Pope Francis said the pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor.

“Nonetheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended, and military arsenals are being strengthened,” Pope Francis stated.

The coalition claims that new fighter jets are fiscally irresponsible when the federal government is running a $268-billion deficit due to the pandemic.

The fast is also timed to coincide with launch of the annual Global Campaign Against Military Spending led by the International Peace Bureau.

“Ordinary Canadians can make a tremendous amount of difference by getting involved so we’re not wasting people’s lives by sending them off to fight in war and having them coming back with PTSD or taking their own lives,” Martin added.

He said people can make a difference by writing to their Members of Parliament.

“It only takes two lines and postage is free. All you have to do is write “Do not purchase the fighter jets. Please speak up in Parliament against this purchase,” he explained.

Martin will end his hunger strike on Saturday, April 24, after two weeks of fasting to raise awareness for the cause.

More information can be found at nofighterjets.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fighter jetsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors centre offers tax clinics and men’s sexuality group has online support meeting
Next story
Aldergrove honks for Brian

Just Posted

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)
VIDEO & PHOTOS: IHIT investigating fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

91A Avenue at 200th Street is closed to the public as investigation continues

A well-known Aldergrove face, Brian, was the centre of fanfare on Sunday when people took time to wave, honk, and visit with the senior. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove honks for Brian

Residents made noise for a beloved senior who received fanfare on Sunday at former Alder Inn site

Brendan Martin is on a hunger strike to raise awareness of fighter jets being purchased by the Canadian government. (Special to Black Press Media/Canadian Press)
Langley physician on two-week hunger strike to protest Canadian fighter jet purchase

No Fighter Jets Coalition member Dr. Brendan Martin last ate on April 10

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre has a tax clinic that wraps up April 30, 2021. (LSRC grpahic)
Seniors centre offers tax clinics and men’s sexuality group has online support meeting

Most in-person events remain on hold but here’s information on two events

.
LETTER: Langley student spills about the link between milk and climate change

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

The Da Vinci Experience is scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, with early bird tickets for shows July 15 to Aug. 15 on sale now. (Submitted photo)
‘Immersive art experience’ in Tsawwassen to showcase work of Leonardo Da Vinci

The Da Vinci Experience to open at Tsawwassen Mills in June, early-bird tickets on sale now

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

B.C.’s 2021 budget is trending in the right direction to support farmers, says the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
BC Fruit Growers’ Association gives thumbs up to provincial budget

BCFGA general manager said budgetary investments put farming industry on a good trajectory for recovery

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget: BCGEU

‘For recovery to be equitable it requires supports for workers, not just business,’ says union president Laird Cronk

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Most Read