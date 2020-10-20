Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 lottery hits $50,000 and counting

Tickets are on sale until Nov. 30

Langley Rotary volunteers Mike Brown (L) and Brian Lott (R ) set up their fundraising table at Save-On Foods, Fraser Highway and 201st last month to promote ticket sales for the Langley Rotary 50/50 MEGA Draw. (Pauline Buck/Special to The Star)

The four Langley Rotary clubs launched their 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery last month – which will see a grand prize winner take home up to $100,000.

Volunteers have been covering the streets of Langley and Aldergrove, selling tickets outside locations such as Otter Co-op and Save-On Foods.

Lottery marketing chair Pauline Buck said clubs have sold more than $50,000 worth of tickets with six weeks still to go; sales wrap Nov. 30.

Winners will take half of the lottery while Rotary Club of Langley, Central, Sunrise, and Aldergrove – plus the Rotaract Club – will split the other half to be used to continue supporting community needs and projects as well as helping replace fundraising activities cancelled by COVID-19.

“Lilianne Fuller, one of our Rotary Satellite members, has produced a really great short video promoting the Rotary Langley 50/50 MEGA Draw,” Buck explained. “It perfectly depicts how Rotary contributes to and supports the community and why funds from the Lottery are so needed.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://langleyrotary50-50.rafflenexus.com.

