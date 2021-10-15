New kids club comes to Aldergrove

Unicorn Club designed to teach kids more than just horseback riding

A horse stable in Aldergrove has added a new program for kids.

Alliance Training & Stud specializes in training adults and kids to ride horses, for a mutual benefit.

Robyn Elizabeth Marsen, founder, grew up around horses her whole life. Marsen explained, when she was younger, she wanted to do more than just ride the horse.

“Growing up with horses, it was never enough to just ride them. I wanted to understand the horses, and I wanted the horses to understand me,” added Marsen.

From the age of 12, Marsen studied both the behavioural and bio-mechanical perspective of a horse, to better understand the horse to human connection and, the affect that has on riders.

For the first time, Marsen decided to add a kids club to the stables, called “Unicorn Club.”

Unicorn club is designed for kids as young as three years old to, not only learn about riding but to learn about the animal as well.

“It’s a really good way for kids to learn about the science, feeding and behavioural activity of a horse, instead of just learning to ride,” said Marsen.

The club meets two times a week, once for in-class learning, and once for riding.

“one session is like a class, where kids can learn about nutrition and first aid, we also do a lot of team building during that session,” added Marsen.

Marsen said, both learning and riding the horse, helps kids become more well-rounded.

“A lot of kids have learned how to feel the horses empathy, and understand how their emotions effect the horse. For many of them, it helps them learn to take charge of situations, and regulate their own emotions,” she said.

Unicorn Club, also provides a way for kids who are home schooled to make friends from around the community.

People can learn more about Unicorn Club online.

