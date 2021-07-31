Nine-year-old raises $150 for Aldergrove animals through keychain sales

Saphira crafted items and sold them herself to friends and family members for 50 cents each

Saphira raised $150 through keychain sales, which she donated to Langley Animal Protection Society. (Special to The Star)

Nine-year-old Saphira spent the last months tirelessly working to create and sell keychains for classmates, family members, and teachers alike.

At $0.50 each, Saphira managed to raise $150 for the animals at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“While cuddling with some kittens, she mentioned that the most challenging part of creating each keychain was brainstorming what kind of image might appeal to each customer,” LAPS shared in a Facebook post. “By the time they were headed out the door, her only question left was ‘how old do I have to be to volunteer?’.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Winner chosen for record-breaking LAPS Dream Vacation Lottery

Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

People can volunteer and donate to LAPS by visiting www.lapsbc.ca.

“We are so thankful for everything she did to help the animals at LAPS,” the organisation wrote. “It’s community members like her who make being a part of Langley so special! Thank you Saphira.”

AldergroveAnimal Shelters