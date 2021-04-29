Old mattress dumped on Alder Grove Heritage Society’s front porch

Purple graffiti had previously been written on the historic Telephone Museum’s porch fence last fall

A mattress was dumped on the front porch of the Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Tami Quiring/Special to The Star)

Perhaps an old soiled mattress dumped on the front porch of the Alder Grove Heritage Society was meant as an anonymous artifact donation.

But Tami Quiring is not thrilled when she found it dumped.

The president of the heritage society said she found a mattress sitting at the front door on Tuesday, April 27.

“Someone in the community thinks the museum needs a mattress on our front porch. I am pretty sure it doesn’t, and I’m positive that the facilities department is thrilled with my request to have it picked up,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

She later told the Aldergrove Star that the item was removed, but she’s still scratching her head on what would possess a person to leave a mattress there.

“Seriously – why would anyone do this? Sometimes humans can be so disappointing,” Quiring added.

While she said the removal didn’t cost anything for the society, it cost taxpayers because the building and property are owned by the Township.

Purple graffiti written on the historic Telephone Museum’s porch fence was found last Halloween night, which was the second time the building had been tagged by the same colour.

The 110-year-old heritage building at 3190 272nd St. houses archives and items that detail Aldergrove’s history.

Aldergrove