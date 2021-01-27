Co-op Community Spaces is investing $1 million to fund community projects

Non-profits and registered charities can apply between Feb. 1 and March 1 for funding opportunities

Jack Nicholson (left) presented a cheque in 2020 for the Co-op Community Spaces Grants for local community projects across Western Canada/ (Sean Weatherly/Special to The Star)

Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities, or community service co-operatives to apply online between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2021 for Community Spaces funding.

Entering its seventh year, the program is dedicating $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will improve spaces across Western Canada.

Program funding categories include recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada.

Since then, it has provided $9.5 million to 132 projects that improve the social, economic and environmental well-being of local communities.

This includes previous projects such as $60,000 to the natural playground upgrades at the Annieville Lions Park in Delta, $90,000 to the Willband Creek environmental viewing platform in Abbotsford, $85,000 to the Chilliwack YMCA childminding playground and $72,000 to enhance the Earthwise Agassiz teaching farm.

Last year, $70,000 was donated to build a covered pavilion at Raptors Knoll disc golf park, located in Aldergrove at Jackman Wetlands Park.

Once completed, the Co-op Community Pavilion will help enhance this popular disc golf course and create a place where communities can truly gather.

“Locally, Otter Co-op is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said Jack Nicholson of Otter Co-op.

“Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from capital funding to apply.”

Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available.

Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.

People can submit applications and find out more at www.co-op.crs/communityspaces/funding.

