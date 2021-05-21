North Otter Elementary. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Otter Co-op donating paint to spruce up three Aldergrove sites this summer

Legion Branch #265, North Otter Elementary, and Bradner Hall chosen for Communities in Full Colour

Otter Co-op has chosen three locations in Aldergrove to help spruce up with a paint donation through its annual Communities in Full Colour program.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265, North Otter Elementary, and Bradner Hall have been selected.

Sean Weatherly, marketing specialist for Otter Co-op, said the decision process was based on ensuring Otter could make the biggest community impact in projects that are local to the areas in which Aldergrove residents live, work, play and do business.

“The goal of the program is to brighten up our communities by donating Co-op Imagine Paint, our in-house brand, to community projects and initiatives in our local area,” Weatherly said. “We had an application process that lasted until the end of April.”

READ MORE: Registration open for Otter Co-op’s general meeting and board of directors election

Doug Hadley, Aldergrove branch #265 president, said the legion is planning on repainting the building’s exterior.

“We applied for a grant to cover the cost of the paint and were lucky enough to be chosen,” Hadley explained. “Painting will be done shortly.”

Kyle Featherstone, principal of North Otter Elementary, said the school will use the grant to freshen up the outdoor space in attempts to provide a stimulating and safe learning environment for students.

“We plan to paint our picnic tables that are used for outdoor learning and repurpose some tires into bright and colourful planters,” Featherstone explained. “These additions to our outdoor space provide our students with additional opportunities in which to grow and learn.”

Featherstone noted that North Otter’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) applied for the Communities in Full Colour grant.

“We are grateful to our school PAC and community partner Otter Co-op for this opportunity and for making our community feel more connected,” the principal noted. “We know the paint will help beautify our school and help create a positive and safe learning environment. We know our students, staff and families will be excited to see a more colourful North Otter.”

Bradner Hall will be repainting the exterior.

Previous groups supported include the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope, the Aldergrove Business Association’s Downtown Revitalization Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley, and a partnership with the Abbotsford-Sumas Rotary to repaint the Abbotsford sign on the Sumas exit.

Weatherly noted the grant costs range from project to project, depending on each recipient’s needs.

More information on the project can be found at www.home.crs/more/communitiesinfullcolour.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Otter Co-op picked Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265, North Otter Elementary, and Bradner Hall as their Communities in Full Colour recipients. (Special to The Star)
Most Read