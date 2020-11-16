A couple took a ride through the McDonalds drive-thru on horseback this past weekend. (Andy Bhatti/Special to the Star)

PHOTOS: Giddy up to get coffee

Two riders went thru Aldergrove McDonalds on horseback this past weekend

Two McDonald’s drive-thru customers collected their coffees on horseback this past weekend.

Photos of two riders grabbing their order at 26360 Fraser Hwy have made the rounds on social media.

Many social media users were quick to point out the hitching posts that used to be in place for riders to tie up their horses at both the Artful Dodger pub and the Alder Inn in Langley Township.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

McDonalds, like most fast food restaurants, have a policy that drive-thru customers will not be served unless they are inside a vehicle.

Judging by one photo of the rider holding a coffee cup, the pair received their order.

