PHOTOS: Pumpkin pig out

The hogs at Happy Herd farm in Aldergrove were were gifted a pumpkin from vegan restaurant MeeT

Pigs and pumpkins go together – evident by the delight of Lucy, Happy Herd’s 750 pound hog who was gifted a giant gourd after Halloween wrapped.

The Vancouver-based vegan restaurant chain MeeT decided to gift a 250 pound pumpkin to the Aldergrove animal sanctuary last week.

Tiffany Akins, a Happy Herd volunteer, told the Aldergrove Star that between Lucy and two other pigs, the whole pumpkin was devoured in one day.

“The next day, the pumpkin was completely gone,” she said. “Not a seed left.”

READ MORE: Tide turns for turkeys at Aldergrove sanctuary

The four-acre volunteer-run farm has more than 70 animals and provides what they call a “loving and forever home for farm animals.”

Akins explained that not only pigs love to eat pumpkins – their donkey, the cows, goats, and even their chickens have been partaking the the seasonal treat.

“We also got 600 regular sized pumpkin donations from people and farms,” she added, noting it’s a great place to bring the autumn decor now that people tend to toss them out in favour of Christmas items.

More can be found on the sanctuary at www.happyherd.org.

