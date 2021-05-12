Seven-year-old Aldergrove entrepreneur opens pop-up plant stand

Adam Dadson sold flowers last weekend to earn enough money to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift

Seven-year-old Adam Dadson opened his own plant stand at 24th Ave and 268 Street in Aldergrove. (Val Dadson/Special to The Star)

Adam Dadson wanted to buy a squishmellow for his mom for Mother’s Day – an extra soft plush pillow.

To raise the funds, the seven-year-old Aldergrove resident turned to various business ideas last week.

Grandmother Val, said COVID had changed the child’s mood, which she noticed had dimmed since his birthday plans had to be cancelled last spring.

“Everything idea became about after COVID,” Val said. “If he made plans or got excited about something, he’d get discouraged and add ‘when COVID’s over’.”

When the idea of a lemonade stand was tossed out because of COVID concerns, a safer alternative with plants sprouted from Adam’s head into a tangible plan he could actually do.

Grandma supported the young businessman by lending funds to buy paint, cans, and plants.

Adam personally decorated each can and planted a variety of impatiens, petunias, marigolds, and pansies during the first week of May.

With an extra large sign at the end of their driveway, Adam’s Plant Stand officially opened for business at 24th Ave and 268 Street on Friday, May 7.

He sold nine in under an hour.

On Saturday, he sold nearly 30 – totalling 37 all together in just two days.

“People came and emptied their wallets,” Val said, explaining that some people gave him all the change they had.

Given an education in business, Adam repaid his grandmother – at a discount price she assured – bought the pillow for his mother, and had $168 left over.

Taken aback by all of the generosity and support, Val said it was great to see her grandson smiling.

“Aldergrove supports Aldergrove,” she assured.

Adam turns eight on Monday, May 17.

