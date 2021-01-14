Township of Langley opens up volunteer award nominations

Awards for youth, coaches, and ‘Langley life enhancers’ are up for grabs

Township of Langley has dubbed volunteers as the heartbeat of a healthy community, and hope to recognize outstanding volunteers in the community through the 2021 Volunteer Awards.

Nomination packages are now available, and members of the public are encouraged to get involved by nominating volunteers who deserve to be in the spotlight, whether they coach their kids in sports, help protect the environment, raise money for important programs, or assist those in need.

“Our dedicated volunteers continue to be a source of strength for all, and they are very much appreciated” says Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

This year, the awards will be presented in a private and physically-distanced ceremony in the spring following current public health guidelines, where an exceptional youth, individual, and couple will be recognized and awarded for their contributions.

Along with the 2020 Eric Flowerdew Volunteer Award, which recognizes an individual who enhances Langley’s quality of life, the 2020 – 2021 Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award will be presented to a student with exemplary athletic and academic achievements, community involvement, and personal qualities.

The 2020 John and Muriel Arnason Award will go to a pair of individuals who volunteer together to make Langley a better place.

Nomination forms and award criteria are available at www.tol.ca/awards, and nominations must be received by Monday, March 1.

Nominations of Grade 11 or 12 students for the Swensson Award must be put forward by their schools.

Recipients will receive $750 to be presented to a recognized charity or society of their choice, or to go towards their education.

