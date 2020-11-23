VIDEO: Field to Fork challenge brings together youth and BC grown foods

Two Langley residents earned recognition for their cooking creations using homegrown ingredients

Langley 4-H junior member, Juliet, was a Field to Fork winner. (4-H BC/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

From June to Sept., dozens of B.C. youth ages nine to 19 entered the 4-H Field to Fork Challenge by submitting locally grown recipes and cooking videos for a chance to win prizes totaling $3,200.

4-H BC and BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC) announced the results of the agricultural cooking challenge – which includes two Langley winners.

From “hungry hiker skillet” to “turkey stuffed zucchini boats” and even rhubarb strawberry pie, Field to Fork Challenge entrants created recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert featuring healthy, locally grown ingredients.

Juliet, a junior member, made a mixture with shrimp, potatoes, kale, and spices, while Mac, a senior member, made blueberry muffins.

READ MORE: Aldergrove goes green on Wednesday, Nov. 4

In addition to winning cash prizes, Field to Fork challenge winners had the opportunity to attend a virtual conference on Nov. 7, to enjoy cooking BC kale Caesar salad with craisins, BC bacon Penne Alfredo, and BC apple Blondie alongside BCAITC celebrity chef Randle.

The young chefs got busy in their home kitchens while chef Randle provided expert instruction online.

Field to Fork Challenge Recap from BCAITC on Vimeo.

Aleda Welch, 4-H BC manager, said in the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to educate youth about BC’s amazing agriculture and food story.

“We were delighted to partner with BCAITC with the support of the BC Ministry of Agriculture to host this fun event to connect youth, agriculture, and cooking,” Welch explained.

More information on 4-H and the Field to Fork challenge, people can visit www.4hbc.ca.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Agricultural ShowAldergroveLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.