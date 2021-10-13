VIDEO: Free oil change for single moms in Aldergrove

Acts of Kindness has served more than 750 single moms in 15 years

A volunteer works on a car at the semi-annual free oil change for single moms offered by the Acts Of Kindness group at Langley’s Church In The Valley on Sunday, June 27. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

Acts of Kindness is inviting single mom’s in the community to come to Church in the Valley for a free oil change.

The single moms oil change event is held twice a year for single moms with kids living at home.

Aderline Bredy, project coordinator said, this event started 15 years ago because of one church member.

“It all started when a church member wanted to help single moms, it’s been going on for quite a while now,” said Bredy.

In past years, there have been approximately seven mechanics and 15 other volunteers running the event, this year due to the pandemic, there are a total of 15 volunteers, in order to keep the event COVID safe.

“Much of the event is outdoors but we want to keep everyone as safe as possible,” added Bredy.

Over the years, the event has grown more popular throughout the community.

“It’s really popular, often the case for single moms is that, they need reliable transportation but they don’t have the ability to maintain their vehicles,” said Bredy.

The event is on On Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Church in the Valley located on 23589 Old Yale Road.

Registration for the event ends on Oct. 20.

People can register for a preferred time slot online.

