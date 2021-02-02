VIDEO: How staff at a Langley seniors facility made handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards for people they don’t serve

Staffer Melissa shows some of her card creations at the Langley Adult Day Program, which is operated by the Langley Senior Resources Society (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Some Langley seniors will have a pleasant Valentine’s Day surprise this month, thanks to the people at the Langley Adult Day Program, which is operated by the Langley Senior Resources Society.

Program Director Kelly Brown said after making 120 hand-made cards for program clients, staff at the Langley Facility decided to keep going.

“I thought, why don’t we make extras?” Brown told the Langley Advance Times

They haven’t worked out where the 200 or so additional cards will go, but it will be to a local seniors facility, Brown said.

The adult day program facility at 20256 – 56th Ave., which provides specialized care and recreation for adults with physical and/or mental limitations, has been adjusting to the new limitations of the current pandemic, and so are its clients, who have proven to be surprisingly adaptable to online and virtual tech.

Langley Seniors In Action donated 3 iPads seniors that couldn’t afford a computer to take part in online video conferences, Brown related.

“Now, they’re Zooming away,” Brown said.

The centre now even has its own Langley ADP YouTube channel.

In-person programs have become online virtual offerings that include virtual bike rides to Mexico and Hawaii, bingo, education and exercise classes.

“We’ve done a little bit of everything,” Brown said.

Staff are also packing up items for clients to use at home, like the cards, which have been tailored to the recipients in many cases.

“There was a Valentine’s card with a tractor for a client who used to drive one,” Brown described.

Brown said the centre still offers its hydrosound bathing program, with a tub that is equipped with a lift chair and a staff member in attendance at all times.

It is $15 per 45-minute appointment, booked in advance by phoning the program office at 778-328-2302.

Bathing supplies including towels, hypo-allergenic shampoo and soap are provided.

Assistance for undressing and dressing is available.

The day program caregiver support group now meets online via Zoom.

To join, call Dawn at 604-5303020 (extension 304)

The program is primarily funded by the Fraser Health Authority (FHA).

Clients attending through the FHA require an assessment from a Fraser Health case manager.

The program also welcomes privately funded clients, including people who do not quality for Fraser Health services, or individuals funded through third party agencies such as ICBC and WorkSafe.

