Win a prize box courtesy of Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre

The Finer Details is hosting a draw between June 16 and 28 with snacks and decor up for grabs

An example of a prize box that participants have won through The Finer Details in the past. (Special to The Star)

The Finer Details is once again holding a Canada Day prize giveaway with items up for grabs from the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre.

The event planning and project management group is offering multiple gift baskets that the community can enter to win.

The shopping centre and Finer Details has been hosting community events since 2014.

Deborah Jorgenson, founder of the Finer Details, said they’ve adapted to the ongoing pandemic, yet still want to spread joy and a sense of community to the Aldergrove residents.

“Canada Day is coming up, and we are doing a raffle draw to give away some exciting gift boxes,” Jorgenson explained. “These will be filled with décor, treats, and fun for the whole family.”

To win, visit a participating retailers and enter by way of ballot – including at Save-On Foods, Mark’s, Aldergrove Optometry, and Bosley’s.

“No purchase necessary,” she said, encouraging participants to keep an eye out for signs in store windows.

Ballots will be available from June 16 to 28. Winners will be contacted directly to arrange pick up after June 29.

Prizes are courtesy of all of the retailers, owners, and management at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre – located at 262nd Street and Fraser Hwy.

More details at www.thefinerdetails.ca or www.facebook.com/TheFinerDetailsEventPlanning.

