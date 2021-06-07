2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)

2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)

Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

Langley’s Royal Canadian Army Cadets held annual ceremonial review at the beginning of June

2277 Seaforth Highlanders of Royal Canadian Army Cadets utilized Zoom for their annual ceremonial review – regularly held in person to reflect and celebrate the past year.

A PowerPoint slide presentation to highlight previous training was given to members on Tuesday, June 1, while guests and dignitaries from the regiment and the local area took turns speaking.

OCdt Les Miller told The Star his group has had more than 80 cadets registered in the program.

“This year we have had to change from our regular in person training to a virtual format utilizing the Zoom platform. Due to the pandemic we have not met in person with our cadets since March of last year, over a year and a half,” Miller explained.

Despite the restrictions of the pandemic and national directives not to meet in person, the officers of the Seaforth Highlanders have endeavored to continue with weekly training.

READ MORE: Langley Air Cadet toots his own horn in international virtual concert

“Starting in September 2020, we moved to a virtual training format, where we would instruct lessons virtually, and bring in guest speakers to offer our cadets new perspectives, opportunities and interactions from professionals in the community,” Miller noted.

He said the cadets have been privileged to have Red Seal chefs teach cooking lessons, members of the Canadian Forces, RCMP, the City of Langley Fire chief, search and rescue volunteers, officers from border security, and other law enforcement departments speaking to members.

“As we developed our virtual teaching and program we were also approached by other Corps around the province to request to join in our weekly training,” Miller said, noting cadets from Vancouver, Sechelt, and Fernie have taken part.

“It’s been a year of online learning for our Army Cadets and we are celebrating the successful completion of their 2020-2021 training year,” he said.

While no cadet promotions or awards were handed out due to pandemic restrictions at the June ceremony, Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was in attendance alongside several City and Township councillors – plus representatives from the Seaforth regiment.

“In May, Dorothy Delorme, who was an honoured patron of our corps passed away at the age of 101, and we paid honour to her memory and life,” Miller added.

“The ACR focused on remembering training and cadet opportunities from non-COVID times to have our cadets look forward to a return to normal training hopefully with the next training year,” Miller explained. “We looked at our Cadet culture and community and how important that is to our growth and how we support each other.”

People can visit www.seaforthhighlanders.ca for more info.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Previous story
Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Just Posted

2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)
Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

Langley’s Royal Canadian Army Cadets held annual ceremonial review at the beginning of June

Claude Gobin, who lives at Chartwell Langley Gardens, enjoyed meeting Langley RCMP Const. Lisa Yeo, who is the local mental health liaison. She stopped by the Walnut Grove facility with a note of appreciation for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Local police thanked seniors for all they’ve contributed to the community

Langley Township has free swimming for seniors at its pools during Seniors Week 2021. (Google Maps screen capture)
Langley Township marks Seniors Week

Free swimming sessions for local seniors are offered at Township facilities

A video posted to Lisa’s School of Dance Facebook page teaches the steps for one final big dance number before the Langley school of dance closes (Facebook image)
VIDEO: A Langley dance studio will choreograph its exit

Before they close, Lisa’s Dance Studios plans one final production, a flash mob

Dallas Smith was in the running for another JUNO Award for best country album. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley country star in the running for another JUNO

Dallas Smith was a contender for country album of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

Most Read