Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)

2277 Seaforth Highlanders of Royal Canadian Army Cadets utilized Zoom for their annual ceremonial review – regularly held in person to reflect and celebrate the past year.

A PowerPoint slide presentation to highlight previous training was given to members on Tuesday, June 1, while guests and dignitaries from the regiment and the local area took turns speaking.

OCdt Les Miller told The Star his group has had more than 80 cadets registered in the program.

“This year we have had to change from our regular in person training to a virtual format utilizing the Zoom platform. Due to the pandemic we have not met in person with our cadets since March of last year, over a year and a half,” Miller explained.

Despite the restrictions of the pandemic and national directives not to meet in person, the officers of the Seaforth Highlanders have endeavored to continue with weekly training.

“Starting in September 2020, we moved to a virtual training format, where we would instruct lessons virtually, and bring in guest speakers to offer our cadets new perspectives, opportunities and interactions from professionals in the community,” Miller noted.

He said the cadets have been privileged to have Red Seal chefs teach cooking lessons, members of the Canadian Forces, RCMP, the City of Langley Fire chief, search and rescue volunteers, officers from border security, and other law enforcement departments speaking to members.

“As we developed our virtual teaching and program we were also approached by other Corps around the province to request to join in our weekly training,” Miller said, noting cadets from Vancouver, Sechelt, and Fernie have taken part.

“It’s been a year of online learning for our Army Cadets and we are celebrating the successful completion of their 2020-2021 training year,” he said.

While no cadet promotions or awards were handed out due to pandemic restrictions at the June ceremony, Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was in attendance alongside several City and Township councillors – plus representatives from the Seaforth regiment.

“In May, Dorothy Delorme, who was an honoured patron of our corps passed away at the age of 101, and we paid honour to her memory and life,” Miller added.

“The ACR focused on remembering training and cadet opportunities from non-COVID times to have our cadets look forward to a return to normal training hopefully with the next training year,” Miller explained. “We looked at our Cadet culture and community and how important that is to our growth and how we support each other.”

People can visit www.seaforthhighlanders.ca for more info.

