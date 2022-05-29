Aldergrove Fun Days bringing excitement to community, once again

Block Party and Family Fest, on June 4 and 5 respectively, make up weekend of festivities

Alyssa Nielsen (right) was part of last year’s Tastes of Our Town event in Aldergrove Plaza, and she’ll he singing on Sunday, June 5 during the family fest. (Langley Advance Times files)

The first weekend in June will have the city bursting at the seams with excitement, with the upcoming Aldergrove Fun Days.

For Saturday, June 4, the Royal Canadian Legion in Aldergrove will be hosting a block party, from noon until 5 p.m, at the legion (26687 Fraser Hwy.).

The purpose of fun days isn’t fundraising, but to give locals a better understanding of the legion’s role in the community, said Laura Cline, a legion representative.

“We are not raising money for the legion with this event,” Cline reiterated.

The event will also have a dedicated space for other local organizations to set up booths where they can explain the role each play in the community.

However, she noted, sales of any kind will not be permitted.

The event will have live entertainment, a kids corner, a beer garden, and a concession with hamburger and hotdog sales.

Then, the next day – Sunday, June 5 – the Aldergrove Community Association will be hosting a family festival, a brand new event that will be free to everyone.

Cashmere Roder, president of the association, said that although she doesn’t know how many people will attend, she is hoping that it will be a success.

“We are looking forward to bringing fun back to our community,” Roder said. “This is not a fundraising event. It’s free and we want everyone to come.”

Local musicians, such as Patricia Dunphy and Alyssa Nielsen, will be performing live, Roder said, noting the event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Aldergrove Plaza (272nd Street and Fraser Highway).

Like Saturday’s festivities, the family fest will have activities for children including facepainting, games, and entertainment.

