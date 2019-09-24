Aldergrove’s Legion to host a night of laughs

Well-known Canadian comics will stand up in Aldergrove this Saturday (Sept. 28)

Canadian Brett Martin (pictured) will headline a three-person comedy showcase on Saturday (Sept. 28) at Aldergrove’s Royal Canadian Legion.(Submitted photo)

A Vancouver-based chapter of a national Canadian comedy conglomerate – the Yuk Yuk’s – are bringing a night of laughs to Aldergrove on Saturday (Sept. 28).

The Yuk Yuk’s have been touring this summer with popular comedians in tow. Their next stop is 26607 Fraser Hwy.

The club, who partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion in Aldergrove, will unveil a late-night and uncensored comedy showcase with three popular stand-up comedians.

Hosted by Canadian comic Melanie Rose – a “divorced mother of four” who continues to entertain audiences with “tales of marriage, divorce, past drug addiction and mental health issues,” according to her Yuk Yuk biography online.

The show’s headlining act is comedian Brett Martin, a well-known personality who has performed professionally for over 15 years.

Martin is the host of The Brett Martin Show, a regular performer on XM radio’s Laff Attack, and has been a guest act on the Comedy Network. He has performed all over Canada, and even had his own Comedy Now special on CTV.

The show’s second act will see Canadian comic Ross Dauk grace the stage.

Dauk is a stand-up comedian and host of a self-proclaimed Vancouver indie comedy show Jokes Please! He has performed in cities all over Canada, including Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Tickets for the 8 to 10 p.m. show at the Legion cost $15 (before tax) and can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca.