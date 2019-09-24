Canadian Brett Martin (pictured) will headline a three-person comedy showcase on Saturday (Sept. 28) at Aldergrove’s Royal Canadian Legion.(Submitted photo)

Aldergrove’s Legion to host a night of laughs

Well-known Canadian comics will stand up in Aldergrove this Saturday (Sept. 28)

A Vancouver-based chapter of a national Canadian comedy conglomerate – the Yuk Yuk’s – are bringing a night of laughs to Aldergrove on Saturday (Sept. 28).

The Yuk Yuk’s have been touring this summer with popular comedians in tow. Their next stop is 26607 Fraser Hwy.

The club, who partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion in Aldergrove, will unveil a late-night and uncensored comedy showcase with three popular stand-up comedians.

Hosted by Canadian comic Melanie Rose – a “divorced mother of four” who continues to entertain audiences with “tales of marriage, divorce, past drug addiction and mental health issues,” according to her Yuk Yuk biography online.

The show’s headlining act is comedian Brett Martin, a well-known personality who has performed professionally for over 15 years.

READ MORE: Langley performing arts venue welcomes Vancouver improv comedians and gospel choir this fall

Martin is the host of The Brett Martin Show, a regular performer on XM radio’s Laff Attack, and has been a guest act on the Comedy Network. He has performed all over Canada, and even had his own Comedy Now special on CTV.

The show’s second act will see Canadian comic Ross Dauk grace the stage.

Dauk is a stand-up comedian and host of a self-proclaimed Vancouver indie comedy show Jokes Please! He has performed in cities all over Canada, including Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Tickets for the 8 to 10 p.m. show at the Legion cost $15 (before tax) and can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Legion to host a night of laughs

Well-known Canadian comics will stand up in Aldergrove this Saturday (Sept. 28)

Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Langley RCMP release image of stabbing suspect

A 32-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after incident outside 7-11 in July

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in Langley.

Last win was the hardest

Campbell Valley Wine Run fundraiser draws nearly 400 participants in Langley

Run routes gave participants a chance to stop at local wineries and sample wine

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

‘There’s no law against living in a motorhome in Surrey’

While some turn to RV living amid housing crisis, others in Surrey express frustration

Most Read