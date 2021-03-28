Animal artwork and other themes part of arts council’s online galleries

People can check out a variety of different virtual exhibitions featuring work from local artists

Memories – a group exhibition – is on display until mid May. (Special to The Star)

Several virtual art galleries can be viewed with the click of the button courtesy of Langley Arts Council.

Many local artists are featured right now in a variety of different themes.

Creating Awareness For Earth by David Kilpatrick, an online exhibition with an array of animal-related art, runs until April 5.

Art Connect, a group exhibition is on display at Timms Community Centre in Langley City (20399 Douglas Crescent) or online until April 12.

Memories: A Group Exhibition runs until May 20th.

All artwork can be purchased online, with proceeds going to the artist and benefiting the Langley Arts Council.

People check them all out at www.langleyarts.ca/aifs-online-galleries and watch for artist calls.

