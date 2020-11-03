The Bergmann duo perform Langley Community Music School’s opening Concerts Café Classico series. (Black Press Media files)

The Bergmann duo perform Langley Community Music School’s opening Concerts Café Classico series. (Black Press Media files)

Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Live music is returning to the Langley Community Music School stage with COVID restrictions in place

Langley Community Music School is opening their Concerts Café Classico series with Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns – a musical program by the world-renowned Bergmann Piano Duo.

The pair say they’re delighted to return to the stage for this physically distanced performance, which will be presented to a very small audience in the school’s beautiful and spacious Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, Nov. 8th at 3 p.m.

“This is a very special concert for Marcel and I, as it is one of the first times we will perform for a live audience in over 7 months,” said LCMS artistic director and Bergmann Duo pianist, Elizabeth Bergmann. “We are especially looking forward to sharing this program with our Langley audience and we will enjoy taking them on this joy-filled, musical ride.”

The upbeat and inspiring program will feature some playful and energetic music including a set of rarely heard Beethoven-Variations for piano duet, as well as pieces by Bach and some Spanish and Latin music.

The evening will also include two new arrangements by LCMS’ Resident Composer and Bergmann Duo pianist, Marcel Bergmann.

“We are very much looking forward to presenting a four-hands program that will include a set of Beethoven-Variations to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, as well as two new arrangements by me: a beautiful Aria by Bach and Lecuona’s famous Malagueña,” says the acclaimed composer and pianist.

READ MORE: Small, live music performances return to Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

“We also added Grieg’s popular Peer Gynt Suite and two other romantic favourites to the mix – Chabrier’s sprightly España and Gottschalk’s Grande Tarantelle – to round out a program of spirited and joyful music.”

The pair have won numerous international prizes, including the Dranoff International Two Piano Competition and Provincia di Caltanisetta International Chamber Music Competition, and have garnered a steadfast following with their duo recitals as well as with a multitude of ensembles and orchestras around the world.

“This program is going to be spectacular!” says LCMS Principal, Carolyn Granholm. ”It is wonderful to be sharing live music with the community again, and wonderful to be doing so with two artists who have such a strong connection to our school, both as performers and teachers.”

In addition to the Nov. 8 Bergmann Piano concert, the 2020-21 Concerts Café Classico Series exciting lineup includes: West Coast Chamber Music on Jan. 24, The Vancouver Cello Quartet on Feb. 21, the Rose Gellert String Quartet on March 7, Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble on April 25, and the Aurora Piano Trio on May 30.

Ticket Details: Seating must be purchased in advance and tickets will not be available at the door.

Call the box office at 604-534-2848 or email info@langleymusic.com with the full name(s) of any household members/ individuals to be added to the seating plan.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Classical musicLangleyLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley author sets new children’s crime caper in Squamish, B.C.

Just Posted

Cozy Covers
Fraser Valley charity hopes to raise $40K for 16 organizations

Cozy Covers supporting groups in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Jacob Evans and Ethan Tivy, along with other classmates at Langley Secondary School, held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley students raise $1,100 for cause ‘dear to their hearts’

Car wash fundraiser at Langley Secondary benefited Cystic Fibrosis Canada

When veteran Richard Jolly, who fought in the battle of Medak Pocket in 1993, has a bad dream, his dog Daisy will snuggle up to offer comfort. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

Richard Jolly took part one of the most severe battles Canadian troops fought since the Korean War

The Bergmann duo perform Langley Community Music School’s opening Concerts Café Classico series. (Black Press Media files)
Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Live music is returning to the Langley Community Music School stage with COVID restrictions in place

Trevor Watson drew the illustrations for Inga Kruse’s book Lou and the Whale of a Crime. (Inga Kruse/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley author sets new children’s crime caper in Squamish, B.C.

Inga Kruse self-published Lou and the Whale of a Crime, now available on Amazon

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after two-hour ordeal

‘Challenging’ rescue ended without injury: assistant fire chief

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

High demand creates 4th month in a row of ‘record-breaking or near-record activity’

Most Read