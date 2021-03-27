Fort Langley Artist Group members are exhibiting works in the show called <em>Spring</em>. (Special to The Star)

Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

Spring virtual show explores blooming landscapes, which can be seen online now until May 8

“Hello spring, goodbye winter,” said Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) president Gabrielle Strauss, summing up the hopes of a new gallery.

“As the temperatures warm and daylight increases, the Fort Langley Artists Group celebrates the arrival of a new season with a virtual show titled Spring,” she explained.

From now until May 8, people can visit www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com to view the locally produced artwork.

“With the click of a mouse, you can scroll through FLAG’s artistic creations to discover the many different interpretations of the season of renewal and light,” Strauss said.

People can contact Robin via email at artrobin@shaw.ca or call her at 1 604 856 1984 to place an order for any of the art.

READ MORE: Fort Langley Artist Group capitalizes on chilly weather with new gallery

Established in 1993, FLAG is a collection of artists residing in the Township of Langley who are dedicated to their own art and to the promotion of the arts in their community.

They currently have more than 12 members and hold various exhibitions throughout the year.

People can visit www.facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup for more.

