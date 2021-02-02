Langley Arts Council members raise funds and enter new galleries

A portion of sales from Joyce Trygg’s work will go to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Africa

Members of the Langley Arts Council have more going on than just local shows – many artists in the community are currently showcasing in bigger venues or using their art to give back.

Langley artist Joyce Trygg told the Aldergrove Star that she just received her cheque from Artists for Conservation for the second painting that she sold through their shows.

“The good news is that 50 per cent of the sale price goes for conservation projects. I am pleased to support the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Africa,” Trygg explained. “They have rescued and reintegrated hundreds of orphaned baby elephants. A wonderful organization.”

Linda Morris currently has 30 paintings in her solo exhibition “The Harmony of Colours,” which is showing until March 31 at the Timms Community Ctr. Walkway – 20399 Douglas Crescent.

READ MORE: Walk-through stories at Lynn Fripps school in Langley

Isabel Gibson has three paintings at the Federation Gallery on Granville Island.

“Reflections Shimmering” has been accepted into the Artist’s Choice Exhibition (Feb 8 to 21) while “Fields of Red” and “Evening on the Fraser” are in the Curated Collection until February 28.

Gabrielle Strauss has been accepted into the Works on Paper show with her painting ‘Bursting of Color’, and into the Abstracted Show with her painting ‘Global Isolation’. B

Both shows take place at the Federation Gallery on Granville Island.

Find out more artist stories and opportunities at www.langleyarts.ca

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________