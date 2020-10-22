VIDEO: Children’s stories read aloud through new Langley Arts Council series

A new video, hosted by Lauren Trotzuk, gets published every Wednesday on YouTube

Lauren Trotzuk reads ‘Seasons for Stones’ by local author Nikki Bergstresser through a new Langley Arts Council story series. (Screenshot)

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is regaling young audiences with stories read aloud in weekly videos hosted by musical theatre facilitator Lauren Trotzuk.

The Online Storytime Series began with a reading of ‘Seasons for Stones’ by author Nikki Bergstresser.

The book was released in August and tells the story of a young girl named Tilly who discovers that small acts of kindness can make a difference.

LAC is also hosting a concert series with videos published on their Youtube channel featuring a variety of different performers.

This week, viewers can catch Langley based musician and front woman of The Kwerks, Laura Koch, as well as Abbotsford-born alternative/pop singer Cate, who recently released the EP “Love, the Madness.”

People can catch the performance on YouTube on Friday, Oct. 23.

New performances will be uploaded every Friday and will be available to watch for up to five days after the premier.

People can catch Trotzuk’s next storytime installment on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m.

More info at https://langleyarts.ca.

