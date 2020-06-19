VIDEO: Langley high school grads debut unworn prom dresses, suits in video

In a video, Forty-seven grads students from Langley Fundamental got to show off dresses and suits wear they never got to wear to prom this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Screengrab/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Thursday night seniors at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School would have gotten dressed up and gathered together at the Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club for grad banquet.

But that’s no longer the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with a little creativity, LFMS music teacher Kristi Robertson gave students their chance to show off their final prom transformation looks.

Forty-seven of them, who had already selected their suit or gown for grad banquet, took hold of the opportunity.

“I’m glad the grads got to show off their gowns and suits even though they didn’t get a proper dinner and dance,” Robertson told the Langley Advance Times.

Especially since, as a well-known fact, grad wear isn’t generally cheap to purchase.

It’s a popular Tik Tok trend that has swept across schools in North America since the pandemic closed a majority of schools, and 2020 grad gatherings.

Teens are pictured passing along garment bags on-and-off of camera – seemingly to one another – dressed in casual wear, from their homes.

Once the bag is grabbed, it is put up to the camera. Once removed, it revealed a dressed-up high school graduate.

This year’s graduating class at LFMS has seen a total of about 90 eager teens step into young adulthood, out of high school, during the pandemic.

RELATED: Langley teacher aims to cheer up students with ‘Let it Go’ COVID-19 song parody

CoronavirusLangley School District

