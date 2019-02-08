Kodiaks lose by 2 on home ice

The Kodiaks lost their final game of the regular season Wednesday night in Aldergrove.

The Kodiaks lost their final game of the regular season Wednesday night in Aldergrove, bowing out against the Richmond Sockeyes.

Richmond had the early jump, outshooting the Bears 10-5 in the first period and scoring the only two goals of the frame. The Sockyes took the early lead.

The Kodiaks drew within one on a Mathieu Melanson tally at 7:24 of the second, but coughed up a powerplay goal to fall behind by two again.

Melanson scored again to bring the Kodiaks within one, but the Richmond Sockeyes responded with a late goal to regain the two-goal advantage.

PREVIOUS: Aldergrove Kodiaks clobber Knights

The teams combined for 28 shots in the third period but neither team could find the back of the net, to make the final 4-2 Sockeyes.

Mathieu Melanson was named second star recording both Kodiaks’ goals.

Aldergrove was ultimately outshot by the Steelers 39-32.

The Sockeyes have clinched third place in the final standings.

The Kodiaks now await their next opponent for the first round of playoffs.

