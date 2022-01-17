Langley Trappers dominated Friday’s match with Aldergrove

The Kodiaks and Trappers have met up a few time so far this season. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Trappers snared a W in their match against Aldergrove Kodiaks. The final tally was 6-3 for the Trappers.

The crosstown rivals faced each other for an earlier postponed game at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Justin Ralph of Kodiaks opened the scoring at 16:08 of the first period.

Callum MacDonald and Landon Walter assisted him with the goal. Ryan Tong, the first star of the game, replied after two minutes of the first goal at 18:06. Trapper then dictated the second period and scored five goals back to back, leaving the Kodiaks no option but to attack.

The game looked almost over at 6-1, but the Kodiaks made a failed comeback with two back-to-back goals in the final three minutes. Ralph scored the team’s second goal at 17:03. The final time the puck kissed the goal post in the match was when Trevor Baron of Kodiaks scored at 19:10.

RELATED: Aldergrove Kodiaks triumphant at Winter Classic

Brad Bakken, the head coach, said that the team should not have taken the last two minutes lightly. The team that scores the final goal gets the momentum in the next match, he said.

“It was nice to be on the winning side, but it should have been 6-1,” he said. “We gave up two goals in the last minutes. Think about it as a playoff game.”

He added that Aldergrove should have momentum in the next game as the team scored the last two goals.

“First goal in the game really helps you out and sets you out,” he said. “The last goal builds a flow.”

The coach explained that if Langley had been leading by 3-1, the last two goals could have significantly impacted.

“The boys need to give attention to these little details and stats,” he said.

READ MORE: Battle of Langley-based teams sees Kodiaks down Trappers

Caedon Bellmann, Langley’s goalie, saved 30 shots, while Allen Gillis saved 28 for Aldergrove. Bakken praised Bellmann and said that the 20-year-old had settled in nicely in his first year with the Trappers.

Langley will next face Surrey on the home ground on Jan. 19, and Bakken said there are no significant changes in the lineup.

“Our guys need to make sure we are continuously working on the system… the structure that we have imposed… need to keep it up, making the good passes… blocking the passes… faking hits and making plays… if we do those things we should be successful,” Baaken said.