Keep your cool this summer: Put the ‘air’ back in to your AC

Leaking air conditioning units commonly come to light when people turn on their vehicle’s AC in the spring after months without use, says Chad Therres, manager of Aldergrove’s Super Steve’s Tire.

If the recent sunny days have you wondering why your vehicle isn’t staying as cool as it used to, it’s likely time for a visit to your neighbourhood mechanic.

“If your AC isn’t as cold as it was, or isn’t blowing cold air at all, you’ll need to bring it in to see if there’s a leak,” explains Chad Therres, manager of Aldergrove’s Super Steve’s Tire.

To work properly, the air conditioning unit must be filled with a certain amount of cooling gas; over time, as seals contract, gas may leak out or evaporate, causing the system to fail, Therres says.

“We need to put the proper amount of gas back, and if there’s a leak, we need to fix it,” he says.

Other issues can be seen with AC condensers, which sit right at the front of the vehicle, are so are susceptible to puncture leaks from rocks thrown up from the road.

While there isn’t a lot of routine maintenance for your vehicle’s air conditioning, many vehicles made after 2010 will require periodic checking and replacement of the cabin air filter, which can become clogged with pollen and other debris it’s designed to block, Therres says.

While it’s not an easy check for vehicle owners, technicians can ensure the filter is in good shape during a spring tune-up.

Get your wheels summer road ready

With your air conditioning ready to face the heat of summer, how will the rest of your vehicle fare?

A spring tune-up will ensure your coolants, fluids and hoses are ready to face the toughest conditions – the last place you want to find yourself is overheated on the side of the Coquihalla, after all – and a brake check will make sure the downhill run will yield no surprises, Therres says.

