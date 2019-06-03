Leaking air conditioning units commonly come to light when people turn on their vehicle’s AC in the spring after months without use, says Chad Therres, manager of Aldergrove’s Super Steve’s Tire.

Keep your cool this summer: Put the ‘air’ back in to your AC

Spring tune-up time for your vehicle’s AC unit

If the recent sunny days have you wondering why your vehicle isn’t staying as cool as it used to, it’s likely time for a visit to your neighbourhood mechanic.

“If your AC isn’t as cold as it was, or isn’t blowing cold air at all, you’ll need to bring it in to see if there’s a leak,” explains Chad Therres, manager of Aldergrove’s Super Steve’s Tire.

Leaking air conditioning units commonly come to light when people turn on their vehicle’s AC in the spring after months without use.

To work properly, the air conditioning unit must be filled with a certain amount of cooling gas; over time, as seals contract, gas may leak out or evaporate, causing the system to fail, Therres says.

“We need to put the proper amount of gas back, and if there’s a leak, we need to fix it,” he says.

Other issues can be seen with AC condensers, which sit right at the front of the vehicle, are so are susceptible to puncture leaks from rocks thrown up from the road.

While there isn’t a lot of routine maintenance for your vehicle’s air conditioning, many vehicles made after 2010 will require periodic checking and replacement of the cabin air filter, which can become clogged with pollen and other debris it’s designed to block, Therres says.

While it’s not an easy check for vehicle owners, technicians can ensure the filter is in good shape during a spring tune-up.

Get your wheels summer road ready

With your air conditioning ready to face the heat of summer, how will the rest of your vehicle fare?

A spring tune-up will ensure your coolants, fluids and hoses are ready to face the toughest conditions – the last place you want to find yourself is overheated on the side of the Coquihalla, after all – and a brake check will make sure the downhill run will yield no surprises, Therres says.

READ MORE: Is your vehicle roadtrip ready?

***

Super Steve’s Tire and Mechanical is a family-owned and operated automotive shop in Aldergrove providing full mechanical services in addition to tire sales – including a lifetime of free flat repairs and rotations with four tires purchased. Book your summer tune-up today at 3265 264th St. in Aldergrove or call 604-856-2109.

Comments are closed

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier
Next story
Splash + Save! Cultus Lake kicks off 35th anniversary in style

Just Posted

Langley Relay for Life revamps, merges with Surrey event

The doubled event takes place Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park

Riding Hood explores the Zones of Regulation

Dorothy Peacock kids reworked Little Red Riding Hood to help students get in touch with emotions

Langley Township residents invited to speak at meeting on tree protection bylaw

The Township council is holding the special meeting for public comment

VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster clinches win for Team Canada at Longine FEI Jumping Nations Cup

‘A dream come true’ she said

VIDEO: Vintage car fans at Model A Sunday car show in Fort Langley

Not just for Fords, organizer says

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group’s tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Plaque unveiled to commemorate gas-and-dash death

Located in Maple Ridge where Grant De Patie was killed.

Most Read