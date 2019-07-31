Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

As it stands, Aldergrove families have already frequenting the ocean-themed spray park which has been in operation all summer. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

On Thursday, the water turned on and Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park opened its newest spray pad for locals to soak in and beat the heat.

Located at 27155 32 Avenue, the newest nature-themed spray pad joined ocean-themed counterpart, after a three-month closure of the old playground began in May.

The ocean-themed spray area, which unveiled in early September built atop the old outdoor pool, will be connected to the new “nature” spray with a bright blue painted “flowing stream.”

Other parts of the new spray area include plant leaves, flowers, frogs and vines that spritz water, as well as ground jets for children to frolic in.

“We put out the project proposal last year in two phases,” explained Al Neufeld, deputy director of public spaces and community initiatives for Langley Township.

“It was all part of the big story of the ACUCC [Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre] experience that was nearing completion at the time,” which included a community pool.

Philip Jackman Park’s spray areas will also be benefitted by added play structures to the existing swings and climbers.

They are expected to be installed sometime in August, Neufeld said, along with some painted features of the park in the next few weeks.

“We were able to accommodate [new playground equipment] the budget,” said Neufeld, which was requested during the open house” held to present proposed upgrades to the park.

The completed phase-two spray area will be open right through September, Neufeld added, allowing more time for kids to enjoy its cooling features.

Numerous trees have been planted in amidst the park as well, which over time, will amount to more shade opportunities for families.

The two-part spray park officially opened Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.