Biker in grave condition following motorcycle crash on Thursday evening

Bike and Kia Sorento pulling a boat collided at the intersection of 256th Street and 64th Avenue

Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) assumed conduct of a collision in the intersection of 256th Street and 64th Avenue in the evening of Thursday, July 22.

Police were called at approximately 5 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV pulling a boat.

Witnesses advised the southbound red Kia Sorento was making left hand turn east onto 64th Avenue. The motorcycle was northbound and crashed into the boat being towed by the Sorento.

The driver and sole occupant of the Sorento, a 50-year-old man from Coquitlam was uninjured and was co-operative with investigators.

The motorcycle operator, a 37-year-old Chilliwack man, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in grave condition.

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Analysis Section (ICARS) attending to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Motorists in the area are also asked to review any available dash camera footage to see if they may have captured the collision on video.

Aldergroveauto accident