Construction workers with Apex Western Homes were at work Monday morning (above) and have been since the fall on Willow Creek’s newest phase and apartment building, the only condos ever built in Aldergrove, marking major development downtown. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Condo count rises in Aldergrove as ripples of revitalization predicted

Willow Creek’s final phase of condos to be finished by fall, half already sold

Willow Creek’s final condominiums, currently under construction downtown, mark some of the first signs of ground-up development in Aldergrove for years – and they’re the only new condos in the area.

The project – consisting of 47 one-to-three bedroom condos ranging in size from 668 to 1,240 square feet – will be a stepping stone for the revitalization of Aldergrove, explained realtor and Aldergrove Business Association president Jodi Steeves.

“Ripple effects will come from the completion of the new strata,” Steeves said, predicting, “It will cause prices to rise in the other four phases of Willow Creek condos.”

Residents first saw construction of the Grand at Willow Creek occur in the fall, along the main drag of Fraser Highway, at 27358 32nd Ave.

Owner-developer Apex Western Homes partnered with the development’s original owners – a couple long-retired – to complete the final phase of condos.

The timing could not be more perfect, explained Jamie Squires, managing broker of Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing Ltd. She, along with others, are expecting Aldergrove to transform during the next several years.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to buy-in now, Squires maintained.

Willow Creek’s first apartment building was built in the mid-1990s as the first-ever single-level condominiums available in Aldergrove.

Its last building was erected in the mid-2000s.

Not since the construction of the multi-million dollar Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre has Aldergrove seen a development of this size built in its downtown core – besides the rec centre.

In January, local investors bought up its 23 residences listed for pre-sale, according to Squires.

The other half of condos will be available for tours and purchasing by spring 2020 at prices between $349,900 to $549,900, Squires shared.

ALSO READ: Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

The building will include gated and well-lit underground parking with video surveillance, she added.

The Grand at Willow Creek will boast the only available condos for purchase in Aldergrove until the completion of the Janda Group’s proposed Aldergrove Town Centre on the western side of Bertrand Creek. The Grand at Willow Creek is not far away, residing east of the stream.

“When the [Aldergrove] Town Centre comes, prices will rise,” Squires added.

RELATED: Aldergrove Town Centre is long overdue, residents say

