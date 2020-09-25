Cheryl Wiens is seeking BC Green Party nomination for Langley East. (Facebook photo)

ELECTION: Cheryl Wiens is seeking BC Green nomination for Langley East

Snap provincial election is set for Oct. 24

Cheryl Wiens has announced on Facebook that she is seeking the BC Green Party nomination for the Langley East riding.

She has not been announced at the official candidate endorsed by the Green Party for that riding, but a decision is expected to be made early next week.

Wiens studied Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at Simon Fraser University and works as a laboratory health science officer.

She has served as the BC Greens of Langley communications coordinator and has said she is passionate about fighting climate change.

Wiens could not be reached for comment.

I am seeking the BC Green Party nomination in Langley-East for the upcoming provincial election!
See how you can help below ⬇️

Posted by Cheryl Wiens on Monday, September 21, 2020

As of Friday, Sept. 25, Margaret Kunst is the only official candidate running in the Langley East Riding.

READ MORE: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

New Democrats have yet to announce a candidate for Langley East.

Conservatives were expected to make an announcement later in the week.

The provincial election takes place Oct. 24.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Langley

