This Aldergrove gas station had run out of premium fuel, as of Sunday July 31.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Finding fuel can be hard in Langley as stations close pumps

Refinery maintenance believed to be the cause

Some Fraser Valley gas stations are low on fuel, and others are completely out.

Reports from drivers in Langley, Chilliwack, Surrey and White Rock show several gas stations have turned off their pumps, forcing motorists to visit mutiple stations.

In at least one case, in Langley, all the pumps were marked off with yellow tape, while in one Aldergrove gas station, lower grades of fuel were available,while high-octane premium gas was not.

  According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, the shortage is temporary, the result of a refinery shutdown.

“It’s likely linked to BP’s Cherry Point refinery being down for a week and its Olympic pipeline having undergone maintenance the week before,” McTeague said.

“Both are now up and running, but a combo of lower gas prices recently (relatively speaking) have caused a run on supplies.”

“This should resolve itself somewhat over the course of the next week or so,” he predicted.

This Langley gas bar on 200th Street near the freeeway had taped off its pumps. (Roxanne Hooper/Langkley Advance Times)

The last major supply chain issue for drivers was the result of last years heavy flooding, which idled the Trans Mountain pipeline and strangled supplies and led to a provincial order restricting non-essential travel on all highways impacted by washouts and limiting purchases by individual drivers to 30 litres of gas per visit to outlets in southwest B.C., Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out Chevron and Esso, where pumps have been observed.

With files from Sobia Moman, Peace Arch News

