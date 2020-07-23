‘Gentle giant’ Baloo finally ready for adoption at Langley Animal Protection Society

After being abandoned in January, the English mastiff has been diagnosed with wobbler syndrome

Baloo isn’t your typical English mastiff.

The giant canine has stumped Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) staff since being found in January, abandoned at a Langley property.

Underweight and uncoordinated, Baloo struggled in his early attempts to navigate LAPS’ Patti Dale Shelter in Aldergrove.

At first, it was presumed that being left for three weeks sub-zero temperatures led to impairment of the dog’s muscles, joints – and therefore his gait.

“It took four strong men to lift Baloo into the truck as his legs were frozen stiff and he was unable to walk,” said LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkness. 

But after months of extensive diagnostic testing, “including bloodwork, radiographs, CT scans, and everything in between,” Harkness announced on July 13 Baloo was diagnosed with wobbler syndrome.

The neurological condition, common in large breeds, affects his spine, neck, and results in mobility issues.

Baloo knows exactly how to relax and enjoy the summer sunshine! We have had so many dogs out to romp around in our new…

Posted by Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Although Baloo will “never walk 100 per cent normal,” Harkness said his condition can be managed with anti-inflammatory medication. 

“We are encouraged to see such an improvement since he first came to us,” she said, adding that the dog is now “healthy and happy.”

In the six months since LAPS took the gentle giant into its care, the canine has made many strides. 

“Regardless of his medical challenges, Baloo is the most gentle giant you will ever meet,” Harkness said.

An official diagnosis also means that Baloo is now available to be adopted.

He is suitable for a home with another respectful older dog as well as children, according to Harkness.

Though because of Baloo’s mobility issues – a home with no stairs, platforms, or slippery floors would be an ideal match for the canine.

Those who are interested in applying to adopt Baloo can email LAPS’ adoption counsellors at info@lapsbc.ca.

We are very excited to announce that Baloo is now ready to be adopted! 💕🐶

Baloo's story with LAPS began in January…

Posted by Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) on Monday, July 13, 2020

