Half million dollars guarantees Aldergrove man a new truck

Aird – a resident of 25 years in Aldergrove – has been buying lottery tickets for “forever.”

Fraser Aird, 55, received the good news inside 7-Eleven on June 21 after he paid an extra $1 for four numbers that ending up matching, securing him the half-million. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

An Aldergrove man is $500,000 richer after winning Friday’s Lotto Max Extra prize.

Fraser Aird, 55, received the good news inside 7-Eleven on June 21 after he paid an extra $1 for four numbers that ended up matching, securing him the half-million.

“My eyesight isn’t so good so I had the female teller read the terminal’s results to me,” Aird explained.

After finding out he’d won, Aird tried to pour himself a coffee, but was “shaking so much [he] could barely pour it.”

The next thing he did was race home to tell his wife and 24-year-old son.

His wife of 30 years was in disbelief after many attempts to tell her the great news.

“I tried to yell it to her from the bottom of the stairs but she wouldn’t believe me,” Aird remarked.

The Aird family plans to bank the majority of the funds, only using an allotted amount to upgrade his truck, go for a nice group dinner and travel to Ontario and visit his mother.

“I’m very excited, overwhelmed really,” Aird told the Aldergrove Star on Monday, still buzzing from the results.

“Even my son is excited,” the father added.

As for buying lottery tickets in the future, Aird says he will do so sparingly as “lightning doesn’t strike twice.”