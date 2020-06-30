BREAKING: Langley RCMP, canine units, and ERT descend on home in Aldergrove

Neighbours report first Langley RCMP cruiser arrived just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday

A heavy police and Emergency Response Team (ERT) presence has surrounded a home on the 27500-block of 31A Avenue in Aldergrove Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbours reported nine Langley RCMP cruisers, officers, Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services members, canines, and ERT units emerge with rifles from 9 trucks parked at the scene.

Now, even police appear to be armed with protective shields.

The call for service, which is said by eyewitnesses to have happened just after 1 p.m. on June 30, has not yet been resolved.

AldergroveLangley RCMP