Langley School District trustee candidates pick favorite children’s books

School Board Trustee candidate Stacey Wakelin said her favourite children’s book is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate DiCamillo. (Special to The Star)

It’s general voting day, meaning Langley Township residents have their chance to cast a ballot for a new school board trustee.

The byelection was triggered when MLA Megan Dykeman left her position following last fall’s provincial election.

General voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at six locations around the Township.

• Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29th Ave.

• George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

• James Hill Elementary School, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• James Kennedy Elementary School, 9060 212th St.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 21020 83rd Ave.

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School, 7096 201st St.

Results will be posted at the Township of Langley’s website starting shortly after 8 p.m.

Just 376 votes have been cast in early voting while more than 266 mail-in ballots were requested.

As part of coverage for the 2021 School Board trustee byelection, each candidate was asked “What is your favourite children’s book (now or when you were young) and why?”

Here’s what they had to say.

Phyllis Heppner

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer: The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis

“The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts” is quote from my favourite children’s author, C. S. Lewis.

This is his approach in the series, The Chronicles of Narnia. He masterfully captures and holds the imagination. Lewis wishes to not simply entertain, but to inspire. And he succeeds.

The fantasy world of Narnia is full of mysteries and dangers. Here, the Pevensie children learn to face real fears and cope with unexpected and often peculiar events – with bravery, integrity, and even humour.

It is a pleasure to introduce youngsters to such noble fictional role models.

As C. S. Lewis says, “Since it is so likely that children will meet cruel enemies, let them at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage.”

I was fortunate to have read this series through twice to my own four children. The first time, the two youngest were almost too young; the second time the two oldest were almost too old. No, they were just right!

Lewis said, “Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”

So I plan to read The Chronicles of Narnia again – starting Feb. 28.

Holly Dickinson

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer: Love You Forever by Robert Munch.

My mom use to read this to me and my brothers when we were little and it was only as an adult that I realized how beautiful the story is.

Mom: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, your baby I’ll be.”

Joel Neufeld

Answer: Oh the Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss.

When I read it to my daughter, it puts into fun words how I can inspire her to be the best she can be, even with all of life’s ups and downs.

Charlie Fox

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer: Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl

As a teacher, my favourite book was The Fantastic Mr. Fox, it was compulsory reading in my class.

As a father and grandfather, my favourite book is; “101 Dalmatians.”

In our lifetime, over 34 years, we have had five dalmatians in our family, all with different personalities. They were a favourite when I took them to school.

Stacey Wakelin

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer:The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo

My favourite book for children is “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” by Kate DiCamillo.

I love this beautifully written story because it reminds the reader about the importance of humility, appreciation, love, loss, and most of all redemption.

I think it speaks to the part of me that wants to reach out and connect with people – to understand who they are and what makes them do the things they do.

I highly recommend this heartwarming, moving story for anyone of any age.

Alex Joehl

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer: The Adventures of Jonathan Gullible by Ken Schoolland.

A couple years ago, I purchased this book for my son. Having read some reviews, it was suggested that the narrative may be written like a children’s story, but that the content is more suited for high school- and college-age students.

After reading the book to my son, over a matter of a few weeks, I realized that these are lessons not just for youth, but for adults too.

It’s a fantastic book, written in short, consumable chapters, tackling economic, political, and social issues in real life, but in a fictional world.

Some of the themes were over the head of my son, but overall it was fun experiencing Jonathan Gullible’s adventure together and I look forward to reading it together again in the future.

The Tuttle Twins series is also an excellent resource, geared specifically towards younger children.

Grant Gilmour

Question: Favourite children’s book and why?

Answer: The Phantom Toll Booth by Norton Juster

is a whimsical story of a young man discovering learning and by doing things how learning works and the joy of learning.

The story is filled with puns and word play and images in the mind of what things like RHYME and REASON might look like and act like if they were people too.

READ MORE: Few votes cast so far in Langley school board byelection

AldergrovebyelectionLangley Township



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

School Board Trustee candidate Charlie Fox said his favourite children’s book is Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl. (Special to The Star)

School Board Trustee candidate Holly Dickinson said her favourite children’s book is Love You Forever by Robert Munch. (Special to The Star)

School Board Trustee candidate Grant Gilmour said his favourite children’s book is The Phantom Toll Booth by Norton Juster. (Special to The Star)

School Board Trustee candidate Phyllis Heppner said her favourite children’s book is The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. (Special to The Star)