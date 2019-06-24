Langley Township purchases Alder Inn and neighbouring lots for $5.4-million

The municipality has ‘no immediate plans’ to redevelop nearly one-acre in the downtown core

Langley Township purchased Alder Inn, along with two neighbouring properties in downtown Aldergrove, late last week.

Three properties on the corner of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street were purchased Friday for a total of $5.4-million, according to the Township’s manager of property services Scott Thompson and broker Jamie Schreder.

In addition to the Inn, the other two lots that were bought are currently being used for Inn parking – including one directly behind the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation thrift store at 2978 272nd St.

The Fibromyalgia thrift store is not among the sites purchased, its owner Andrew Smith confirmed.

The Township has “no immediate plans” to redevelop the nearly one-acre area, Thompson said.

Last week, a visit to the Alder Inn revealed its bar and show lounge had closed.

Though “the restaurant (Schnitzelz) and liquor store will operate for the foreseeable future,” Thompson said. Those plans were corroborated by the Inn’s previous owner of 29 years, Gary Sangha.

The Township is also maintaining leases with five residential tenants who live in the hotel portion of the Inn, Thompson added.

RELATED: Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Township purchased another nearby property, the former fire hall that was later retrofitted into the Milsean Shoppe – just a few doors south on 272nd Street – back in June 2018, as part of redevelopment plans for the former Aldergrove Community Arena.

Township engingeering manager Ramin Seifi said a long-term seniors care facility by the Burnaby-based Willingdon Care Centre is the proposed use for the now vacant lot.

Thompson confirmed that no other properties between the Alder Inn and Milsean Shoppe are currently owned by the Township.

